Falkirk Council suspends blue and burgundy bin collections

Falkirk Council has suspended its blue and burgundy bin collections.

The council has said this is so it can prioritise green bins – which are only for waste that will go to landfill –and food waste collections, which will be collected as a priority.

People can use recycling points or go to a recycling centre – but trips should only be made where absolutely necessary, according to government guidelines.

Both Bo’ness and Denny recycling centres are still open but people are asked to allow extra time to make sure social distance is observed.

A spokesperson for the council said: “This is a totally unprecedented situation we’re in, and at the moment our only consideration is public health.”

Check www.falkirk.gov.uk for updates, as this may change at short notice.

Meanwhile, Falkirk Council is asking residents for their help to ensure bins are emptied as normal during the coronavirus crisis.

That means making sure waste is separated properly – with a reminder that paper tissues go in the green bin – not the burgundy one – as they cannot be recycled.

The council is also asking people to make sure that all bins are out for 6.30am on the day they are due to be collected as they may not have enough staff to cover any missed bins.

And as many more people will be working from home, they also want people to think about where their cars are parked so bin lorries don’t have to battle with delays on their route.

If you don’t have a driveway or safe place to park, the advice is to park more than 10 metres from a junction, close to the kerb, with wing mirrors folded in.

The council is also asking people who get assisted collections to make sure that containers are easily accessible and visible because different crews, who don’t know the area, may be doing the collection.

At the moment, both Bo’ness and Denny recycling centres are open as normal – but people are being urged to think about whether their trip is strictly necessary.

If you have to go to either tip, you should allow time to keep a distance from other site users.

As the coronavirus crisis takes hold, Falkirk Council says waste and recycling services may be disrupted and they will have to prioritise services.

This may change rapidly so keep an eye on the council’s website.

At the moment, all collections are going ahead as normal with the exception of brown bin collections for garden waste which were suspended last week.

Litter bins, dog waste bins and street cleaning are still operational but all litter picks and home visits are suspended.

If your household is affected by COVID–19, NHS Inform website has this advice on dealing with your rubbish:

You can securely store personal waste (such as used tissues) and disposable cleaning cloths in disposable rubbish bags.

These should be: placed into another bag, tied securely, kept separate from other waste in your room, put aside for at lease 72 hours before being put outside in your usual bin. (This will be the green bin for Falkirk residents. Other household waste can be disposed of as normal.