Falkirk Council to welcome Afghan families fleeing the Taliban

Afghans raced to flee the country at the weekend as the Taliban stormed to power. Getty Images.

An emergency meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss the situation that has unfolded so rapidly in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have swept across the country after international troops, including from the UK, pulled out.

The leader of Falkirk Council, Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “The scenes of people fleeing Afghanistan fills me with great sadness.

“A meeting took place this week to discuss the emerging humanitarian crisis and preparations are being made to welcome two families to the Falkirk area as soon as possible.”

On Sunday, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, bringing an end to the two-decade campaign from the US and allies to try and transform Afghanistan since the last Taliban rule.

Scenes from the country have shown panic and desperation, with videos of people trying to grab hold of airplanes and running to board flights out of the country.

Falkirk is among many councils across the country who are offering housing and support, in particular tho those who worked for the British military and UK government, mostly as interpreters, amid fears for their safety.