Falkirk East and Linlithgow MP urges local groups to apply for funding

Martyn Day MP (SNP).

Barclays will be making donations of £100,000 each to 50 UK charities who continue to meet the immediate needs of communities hit by Covid-19.

Mr Day said: “The past year has been difficult for all of us, but particularly for the local charities and non-profits who work so hard to support our most vulnerable.

“I would encourage all organisations who may be eligible to apply, the funding available could provide relief to some of these organisations at a time of acute stress."

Applications are open from July 12 - August 6, with funding being made available in the autumn.