Falkirk East MSP raises homes issue

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald has written to the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division of the Scottish Government regarding plans to build more than 100 houses in Muirhouses, near Bo’ness.

A developer has earmarked the site, off Carriden Brae in Muirhouses, to build houses. The site is considered a Special Landscape Area and the development itself goes against Falkirk Council’s Local Development Plan. Mr MacDonald, in writing to the Reporter who will ultimately make a decision on whether to grant or dismiss the appeal against non-determination, highlighted community concerns over local roads, the capacity of local infrastructure in dealing with the building of these houses and that the development contravenes several policies of the local authority.

Commenting, Mr MacDonald (SNP) said: “The community of Muirhouses are rightly concerned by the potential of a development of this size coming to the area.

“The issues raised by those in my constituency who have contacted me, and responded to the initial consultation, should certainly be given full consideration, in line with the Reporter’s process and within the context of Falkirk Council’s Local Development Plan.

“We have to be entirely sure that developments of this nature fit with the existing communities and enhance the lives of those within the communities, while ensuring that infrastructure is in place to service the houses proposing to be developed. It’s clear that there is significant concern that the development being proposed is not felt that it would achieve these aims.

“I look forward to hearing of the progress of this case, and to the case put forward by Falkirk Council, and those within the community of Muirhouses, being given equal weight in the decision being made on this case.”