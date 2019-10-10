Falkirk East MSP urges parents to get their child vaccinated for flu

SNP MSP for Falkirk East constituency, Angus MacDonald, has urged parents to “trust the facts” and make sure their child is vaccinated for flu this winter.

To date more than 1.6 million doses of the nasal vaccine have been given to two to 11 year olds as part of the Scottish childhood immunisation programme. But more parents and carers are being urged to take up the offer.

Mr MacDonald said: “Getting your kids vaccinated is free and only takes a few minutes – but it helps to protect against the flu bug for around a year.

“The flu is no joke. There’s plenty of misinformation about vaccines online – but it’s important that parents trust the facts. Staff at NHS Forth Valley are doing a tremendous job with a tough time of year ahead and we should all do our bit to not add unnecessary pressure on the health service.

“If you or your children are eligible, make sure that getting the vaccination is a priority and book an appointment with your GP practice or health board as soon as possible.”