Fancy a weekend walk around Linlithgow?
Outdoors enthusiast and author of the Weekend Walks series, Nick Drainey, is to lead a guided family Autumn walk around Linlithgow.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 1:00 pm
Walkers are asked to meet at Far From The Madding Crowd Bookshop, 20 High Street at 10am on Sunday, October 3. The walk should last for around two hours.
Open to all ages and fitness levels, you are advised to wear suitable clothing for an outdoor walk in Scotland in Autumn.
This event is free, but booking is essential, you can bag your spot through Far From The Madding Crowd’s website: www.maddingcrowdlinlithgow.com.
Nick Drainey is an outdoor enthusiast and freelance journalist. He writes regular walking columns in Scottish Field and Scotland on Sunday, as well as articles for The Scots Magazine.