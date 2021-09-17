Fancy a weekend walk around Linlithgow?

Nick Drainey's Weekend Walks books.

Walkers are asked to meet at Far From The Madding Crowd Bookshop, 20 High Street at 10am on Sunday, October 3. The walk should last for around two hours.

Open to all ages and fitness levels, you are advised to wear suitable clothing for an outdoor walk in Scotland in Autumn.

This event is free, but booking is essential, you can bag your spot through Far From The Madding Crowd’s website: www.maddingcrowdlinlithgow.com.