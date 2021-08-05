Ferry Fair double bill kicks off this weekend
The Ferry Fair returns this Saturday, with last year’s Court taking centre stage this weekend in a stripped back event, before the class of 2021 have their turn next weekend.
Last year’s Queen, Herald and Crowning Lady are delighted that they didn’t miss out and are looking forward to the private crowning ceremony at Dalmeny Estate and public procession through the town, expected just after 1pm on Saturday.
This year’s Queen is Jessica Edgar Lane (12), who is due to start at Queensferry High School this month after leaving Echline Primary. Her mum, Gillian Lane, is excited about Saturday. She said: “We were pleased they still allowed last year’s children to do it. Jessica was disappointed it was cancelled last year but she is quite an understanding child.
"We are really looking forward to it as a family. It should be great. I’m just hoping for good weather.”
Gracious Lady Ruth Bailey (76), whose mother Emily was the first Ferry Fair Queen back in 1930, hopes the children have a great day.
She said: “I just hope the weather is decent as I feel these children have had quite a wait. But I’m really looking forward to Saturday.
"It will be different to the Ferry Fair I have known all my life, but I hope the kids can still enjoy it. As long as it’s dry, that’s the main thing!”
Herald Caleb Munro (12), is, like Jessica, also about to start at Queensferry High after leaving Echline. His mum Susan McInnes said: "It’s nice he can still take part. We wondered for a while if they would have it a different way or not at all, so we are quite glad they are still getting something.”