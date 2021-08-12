Ferry Fair take two for the class of 2021 in South Queensferry

Ferry Fair 2021 Queen Grace Higgins, Herald Charley Doga and Gracious Lady Diane Job. Photos by Alistair Pryde.

With Queensferry Primary the host school this year, new P7 pupils Grace Higgins and Charley Doga (both 10) will take on the roles of Queen and Herald, with former Ferry Fair committee member Diane Job the Gracious Lady at the private crowning ceremony at Dalmeny Estate.

Queen Grace’s mum Sarah Higgins said: “She is quite excited, she’s been excited since she found out she was Queen, not long before the schools broke up for summer.

"She never expected it to be her. She used to go to Dalmeny Primary and she was a posy girl, then moved to Queensferry in p4 and was a posy girl again. So this is her third time in the Fair and she didn’t expect to be picked again. She is blown away.

"We are dead excited and really proud of her, it will be a big day for the family. All of our extended family are coming to wave at her in the car on the Tour of the Burgh.

"Obviously it’s been a tough year for everybody and it’s a different Fair, but hopefully the kids will still enjoy themselves and have a great day.”

Herald Charley’s mum Libby Doga said: “He is looking forward to it. It’s not the same as it normally would be but we are still excited to be going along and be involved.

"It’s going to be a bit more intimate than what it usually is. Myself and his dad and grandparents are going along, then we will have a family party back at the house. There will also be a few family members watching it online before joining us later in the afternoon which will be nice.

"We are just really grateful to be part of it and hopefully things get back to normal next year.”

Gracious Lady Diane Jobb spent 22 years in the Ferry Fair committee and has galas in her blood.

She said: “Coming from Bo’ness and having relatives in Linlithgow, fairs and gala days have always been part of my life. My granny crowned the Linlithgow Queen in 1981 and one of my relatives is the Bo’ness Queen this year so it’s going to be a nice family weekend.

"I will keep watching the weather but it’s outwith our control, so we will take what we get. The kids will enjoy it, that’s the main thing, and I feel honoured to be crowning the Queen.”