Ferry Fest comes ashore in South Queensferry for biggest year yet

A rumbling thunderstorm and afternoon rain could not dampen spirits at Ferry Fest, South Queensferry’s outdoor beer and music festival.

Last Saturday’s event was the biggest ever, following a record-breaking turnout in 2018. Ferry Brewery, host of the event, is the only brewery in the town, where it has operated since 1851.

Ferry Fest 2019

Visitors to the event at Bankhead Farm Steading sampled dozens of different beers from breweries including Alechemy and Fierce Dead Machine, as well as host Ferry Brewery’s own creations. Younger visitors were kept entertained with face-painting, a magician, balloon-making and a candy stall.

Music was provided by local Graeme Pearson, as well as the Out of Space Band, The Super Moons and a DJ set from Envisia.

The festival was initially inspired by popular demand for Ferry Brewery Nights, a monthly beer and music event hosted by Ferry Brewery.

Ferry Brewery director Mark Moran, said: “To be able to host an event of this scale and attract and bring people together from all over Scotland to South Queensferry is very rewarding.”

Pic Lisa Ferguson 29/06/2019 Ferry Fest 2019 Kelsie Coulter, Keilidh coulter, Killean coulter, Jonn coulter