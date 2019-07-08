Ferry lifeboat station is now up for adoption

Blue plaques, which signify the presence of the great and the good, could be extended to business premises who do a good deed for safety’s sake.

For that is what is on offer from a retired couple from London who are fundraising across the United Kingdom to raise cash for the RNLI in time for the lifesaving charity’s bicentenary.

Belinda and James Richardson have 46 lifeboat stations on their list in their quest to find firms or individuals to ‘adopt’ each and every one – and the proceeds of the sum requested will go to buy a new lifeboat for the RNLI .

And it has emerged that South Queenferry’s lifeboat station is among those still to find a sponsor.

The pair featured in last year’s Gazette after they undertook a sponsorship challenge to visit the UK’s lifeboat stations last summer in 911 hours in their Porsche.

Belinda said: “By ‘adopting’ a lifeboat station, you will be able to help make our aim become a reality and to help save lives at sea.

“In return, you will not only feature on our website and social media pages.”

The pair will embark on a fresh challenge to visit the Scottish stations on August 23 –- and the logo of their sponsors will also appear on their car during the trip north.

The couple have also confirmed that they will pop into South’s Queensferry’s own station at Hawes Pier on Tuesday, September 27. a from 5pm to 6pm.

For more information on how you can help email shout@rnli-911challenge.co.uk.