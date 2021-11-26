Festival of Christmas Trees returns to St Michael’s Parish Church Linlithgow

Festival of Christmas Trees 2021, St Michael’s Parish Church Linlithgow. Photo by Martin Brown.

Like many events, the 2020 Festival of Christmas Trees was cancelled, but the team are determined to make up for it this year.

As part of the event, the church is asking for donations of gifts which will be passed onto the Salvation Army,to help disadvantaged families have a better Christmas this year.

Opening times for the Festival are: Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, 10am-7pm. Sunday, December 5, 10am to 7pm. This is a ticketed event. Reserve your tickets by emailing: [email protected]