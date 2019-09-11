Festive light show planned at Beecraigs

Plans are being finalised for a festive light show extravaganza at Beecraigs launching in the first week of December.

Linlithgow’s local area committee welcomed news that the plans by local firm Rowen Events to create the Beecraigs Festive Forest are almost complete. The Christmas show will run from December 5-24 and has been billed by the organisers as “a spectacular and hypnotic experience in sight and sound.”

The firm is currently working with council officers on securing safe road access to Beecraigs during the event.

The main focus of the event will be an illuminated light trail stretching 1.3 km set within the woodland at the country park. This is an all ticketed event, with purchases made in advance.

There are some supplementary attractions including a Santa story-telling experience based within the visitor centre, a silent disco, small funfair rides and three or four food outlets. The organisers are also considering selling Christmas trees. Daily start and finish times are still to be confirmed.

Although Rowen Events is a new company with a local connection to Linlithgow they are working with delivery partners Party At Ltd. Party At Ltd currently organise Linlithgow’s Party at the Palace, now in its fifth year.