Film festival goes Forth for special outdoor screenings in South Queensferry

The programme for Film Fest on the Forth, Edinburgh International Film Festival’s (EIFF) weekend of free outdoor screenings at Port Edgar Marina on June 6 and 7, has been unveiled.

Film Fest on the Forth will run at the Marina, in an outdoor area for up to 1,000 film fans, from 10am to 11.30pm each day.

The line-up will offer something for all audiences from family classics including The BFG, Finding Nemo, Brave and The Little Mermaid and Whale Rider. And much-loved Scottish classics Whisky Galore!, Local Hero, Ring of Bright Water, The Illusionist and Dear Frankie. Alongside evening screenings of aquatic blockbusters The Abyss and Jaws, which sees its 45th anniversary this year.

Russell Aitken, managing director of Port Edgar Marina, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with EIFF in hosting this special open-air screening as part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts & Waters 2020.

“It’s an incredible initiative to be involved with and we look forward to welcoming families from across Scotland to showcase the stunning location of the marina.”

Rod White, director of programming at EIFF, said: “It’s a great pleasure to present an amazing programme of films that we believe will bring audiences together in celebrating Scotland’s magnificent coasts and waters. From well-loved classics to slightly lesser known treasures and rarely seen footage of Scotland, each one of these films is a joy to behold, and to see them on a big screen by the water with the three iconic bridges in the background will be a very special experience indeed. And all for free!

“We are delighted to be working with our friends at Port Edgar Marina to bring our special event to South Queensferry, and look forward to seeing everyone in June.”

Paul Bush OBE, director of events at VisitScotland, said: “Scotland offers the perfect stage for audiences to enjoy unique experiences and this special cinematic event will showcase classic films in a memorable outdoor setting.”

There will also be screenings of special archive material highlighting Scotland’s coasts and waters, a short film made by Bankton Primary School pupils celebrating the new Queensferry Crossing, an EIFF Youth short film project made by Preston Lodge High School pupils inspired by the local coastline, and some very special screenings of Scottish travelogue, Weir’s Way. The programme will also include a special presentation of Sound from the Edge of the World, a rich collage of archival footage of the landscapes, traditions and rhythms of the Orkney islands accompanied by an experimental score, created by students at the University of Edinburgh inspired by EIFF’s 2020 retrospective: The Big Score – a celebration of musical innovation in cinema.

The full detailed programme will be published in April. For more information visit www.edfilmfest.org.uk.