Financial harm warning heard by Falkirk Council’s health board

People whose relatives end up in hospital for long spells could find themselves with unexpected money troubles.

And long stays in hospital also leave older people vulnerable to having money stolen or ‘borrowed’ without permission. The warning was heard by members of Falkirk’s Integrated Joint Board’s clinical care and governance committee, which brings together the local health and social services.

One of the IJB’s main aims is to keep people out of hospital wherever possible and offer services that help to support people in their own homes. That’s because even a week in hospital will see a person’s capacity fall rapidly, leading to longer – and often unnecessary – stays in hospital. And sometimes a delay in getting home from hospital increases the risk of financial harm that vulnerable adults, in particular the elderly, can suffer, the meeting heard.

“Financial harm is the highest category of harm for older adults and where there are delays with assessments for service provision, it does increase the likelihood of this happening,” said Gemma Ritchie, lead officer in Falkirk Council’s adult protection officer team.

But not everyone is deliberately setting out to harm an old person.

Often money is collected on behalf of a family member and spent without realising that benefits such as attendance allowance and disability allowance will be suspended when a person is in hospital and awaiting a care home place.

And if a family don’t realise and continue to collect money, it could leave them facing hefty repayments.

“The DWP will seek to get the money back and for people on low incomes that can be really significant,” Gemma added.

The committee heard that there are plans to update literature that is available for families and make sure posters are displayed prominently telling people about their rights.

Gemma added: “It’s a stressful time for families and it’s important to work with them to address this.

“We need to make sure people have accurate and thorough information around all the issues.”