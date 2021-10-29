Fireworks night at Linlithgow Rugby Club

Tickets are now available from the following outlets: Preston road shop; Braehead shop; Spar at Linlithgow bridge; Linlithgow Rugby club; The Dolphin (in the Rugby Club car park); The Thread Counter; and Far from the Madding Crowd.Doors will open at 6:30pm, with entertainment provided by fire-eater ‘Dragonbreath’.Glow toys will be on sale on the premises. Burgers and hot dogs, tea, coffee and soup will be on sale inside. The bar will also be open.Organisers have asked that those in attendance do not bring sparklers. The fireworks are at 7:30pm – 8pm. For further information call the club on 01506 845087.