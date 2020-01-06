First splashing for loonies in South Queensferry’s Loony Dook

More than 1000 locals and visitors braved the chilly waters of the Firth of Forth for the traditional Loony Dook on New Year Day last week.

‘Dookers’ joined the parade through the streets of South Queensferry before taking the dip into the icy waters.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets to cheer on the brave and the bold, who were decked out in every manner of fancy-dress imaginable, ranging from the brilliantly crafted cardboard boat and airplane, to Donald Trump, a can of Irn Bru, a T-Rex, a pair of lobsters, Mr Blobby and a brave man in a mankini.

People from over 20 countries took the plunge, and raised money for a huge variety of charities in the process.

The fancy dress competition was won by four friends - Laura and Niamh in their superb cardboard boat The Maid of the Forth, Jack as a can of Irn Bru and Hannah as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.

Niamh’s parents met as teenagers working in the boat where her mum sold tickets and her dad was the deck hand. The boat continued to play a special role in the family’s life when her parents took the boat out to Inchcolm Island to get married. The four friends gifted their £250 prize money to Maggie’s Centre.

See this week’s Journal & Gazette for two page of photos from the event, out Friday.