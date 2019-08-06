Former Bo’ness United footballer passes away

Former Bo’ness United footballer George Johnstone passed away on July 25, aged 78.

His daughter Dianne Johnstone said: “My dad, although originally from Maddison, he’d say he was a Bo’ness man. He played for Bo’ness United in the 60s, and was a member of the West Lothian Golf club for many years, winning a good few tournaments and having a successful seniors record too.

“He was a part of the Co-op society in the town for many years, where he made life long friends.”

George’s funeral will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1.45pm, at Camelon Crematorium, with a funeral tea at West Lothian Golf Club afterwards.