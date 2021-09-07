Forth Bridge Experience to host online community drop-ins
Locals in Queensferry will have the chance to hear about revised proposals to install a bridge walk and visitor hub at the south side of the Forth Bridge.
As part of the pre-application process, the Network Rail project team will host two online community drop-in meetings this month.
Taking place on Monday, September 13 and Tuesday September 21, from 3-7pm, the online drop-ins will provide members of the community with an opportunity to find out more about the proposals and ask any questions they may have. To book a slot, or for more information about the project, visit: https://scotlandsrailway.com/projects/forth-bridge-experience.
A full planning application, including plans, artist impressions and detailed designs will be submitted later this year following the public engagement exercise.