Forth Road Bridge weekend closure

Picture Michael Gillen. Forth Road Bridge.

The closure is necessary to allow concreting works to be undertaken and to reduce the risk of the new concrete cracking as a result of traffic induced vibration.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “Work to replace the main expansion joints in the northbound carriageway commenced in April and is on target for completion as programmed later this year. Similar joints in the southbound carriageway were replaced last year.

"It’s essential that we close the bridge during these works to allow the concrete to cure without cracking.”

He added: "We have however scheduled the closure over the weekend to minimise any inconvenience to road users and local residents.

“The work is weather dependent, so there is a possibility it could be delayed in the event of adverse weather. We’ll issue further updates if there are any changes.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the M90 Queensferry Crossing. Non-motorway traffic will be required to divert via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.