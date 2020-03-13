Four Singers and a Piano set for Falkirk Town Hall concert

Scozzesi - Four Singers and a Piano are set to perform at Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, March 27 at 7.30pm.

Scozzesi means ‘Scottish men’ in Italian, and these four men all trained at the Royal Scottish Conservatoire, before embarking on busy solo careers as well as joining together in this group.

The singers are all young Scottish men who are already making their mark in the singing world in their solo careers.

Roger Paterson (tenor) has sung lead roles for Kent Opera and Opera Holland Park. He has performed in several galas with the McOpera group. He also has a busy career as a teacher.

Christian Schneeberger (tenor) has sung the tenor part in Mozart’s Requiem in St Mary’s Cathedral in Glasgow with Scottish Opera Soloists. He has also been involved with Scottish Opera Connect.

Douglas Nairne (baritone) gained a master’s degree from the Guildhall School of Music with distinction and has performed on BBC Radio Ulster and at the 6 Nations Rugby tournament.

Jonathan Kennedy (baritone) has sung the bass solo roles in Mozart and Faure requiems, Bach’s St Mathew Passion and many more.

They are accompanied by pianist Andrew Brown, also a graduate of the Royal Scottish Conservatoire.

He plays for Scottish Ballet, The National Theatre of Scotland and Opera Bohemia.

Organiser Richard Dyer, who is looking forward to this classical concert in Falkirk, explained more about what locals can expect if they purchase tickets and head along.

He said: “Their programme is incredibly varied – some a cappella singing, some with accompaniment.

“There are opera arias from La Boheme, The Magic Flute, The Pearl Fishers, Puccini’s famous Nessun Dorma and more.

“Also, a sprinkling of Gilbert and Sullivan, songs from the shows – Les Miserables, Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific. And some traditional Scottish Numbers like Ae Fond Kiss.

“We hope it will go ahead as planned.”

Tickets are available from www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org or at the door. Adults £16, concessions £14, students £5.

The venue is wheelchair accessible and guide dogs are welcome, while there is also an on-site cafe available on the night for beverages and snacks.