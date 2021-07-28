Free bus travel for young people is on the way to Lothian

Stock pic by Lisa Ferguson.

The measure, secured by the Scottish Greens in budget negotiations, means anyone aged 21 or under will be able to travel across Scotland for free on the bus with a concessionary travel card from January 31, 2022.

The scheme had been delayed by Covid-19 and a shortage of silicone, vital in the manufacture of the concessionary cards.

Green MSP Lorna Slater said: “Free bus travel for young people in Lothian is not only a transformational policy in terms of family budgets, it will open up opportunities for young people, and can help shift people out of cars, aiding efforts to tackle the climate emergency.”

She added: “What’s more, as we recover from the pandemic, this policy will be vital in encouraging people back onto public transport safely to ensure we see a green recovery.