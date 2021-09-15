Friends volunteers to provide weekly outdoor guided tour at Kinneil House

The Friends of Kinneil will run a free, new, regular walking tour around the outside of Kinneil House and Kirk in Bo'ness every Saturday.

There is no need to book, just turn up – meet outside Kinneil Museum (itself open free, daily except Tuesdays, 12.30-4pm). The tour will last around an hour, and will feature the history and heritage of Kinneil House and Estate. All ages welcome.

Ian Shearer, chairman of the Friends of Kinneil, said: “We are so much looking forward to hosting visitors to Kinneil again, and telling them about its outstanding 2,000-year history.

"Visitors have been missing the popular Kinneil tours, and everyone here has also been missing all the visitors from home and abroad.

“Due to the pandemic, the interior of Kinneil House has been closed by Historic Environment Scotland until 2022.

"Thankfully Kinneil Museum is open every afternoon except on Tuesdays, and the historic monuments outside also provide a wealth of world-class interest.

“We have decided to welcome visitors on this regular new Saturday afternoon outdoor tour by our volunteer guides – around the outside of Kinneil House and Kirk due to the ongoing restrictions.

"Please visit our website and check our social media pages for full information and updates on the tours.”