Funding agreed for new early years staff to cover more hours in West Lothian

West Lothian Council has agreed funding for new early years staff as it bids to meet the increased hours of child care for parents next year.

The council’s Executive agreed a £51,000 contract with Edinburgh University to deliver specialist Froebel Early Years practitioner training for 60 Early Learning and Childcare practitioners.

A report to committee said: “The council is committed to ensuring a high quality service is provided in line with the Scottish Government’s Expansion Plan for Early Learning and Childcare by 2020 and recognises the need to build and continually improve the professional capacity of our workforce.”

According the to the report, the Froebel training is widely recognised nationally as a very effective learning approach which ensures children develop in the four capacities of curriculum for Excellence: Successful Learners; Confident Individuals; Responsible Citizens; Effective Contributors and the recommendations of Building the Ambition, National Early Years Practice Guidance. Edinburgh University is the sole provider of specialised Froebel Early Years practitioner training in Scotland.