Funding issues close service

A service for autistic people in West Lothian, is to close at the end of the month after three very successful years that saw it support more than 60 local people and their families.

The National Autistic Society Scotland’s community-based information service was left with no option after attempts to secure additional funding were unsuccessful.

The charity provides personalised support to autistic people for travel skills, training, transition from school as well as organising social activities. It employs three people in West Lothian.

Nick Ward, director, said: “The decision to close our NASplus project has been a very difficult decision for our charity to reach, and I understand that the closure will be worrying for autistic people and their families who we have supported.

“I’d like to give autistic people and their families our assurances that we are continuing to try and secure funding – as we know that the service is a vital life line for many.

“We would have loved for a much different outcome, but as a charity, we very sadly simply cannot continue to operate the project without sustainable and steady funding. We remain committed to West Lothian and will continue to look for funding opportunities in order that we can continue to provide services and support for autistic people and their families in the region.

“In particular, I’d like to pay testament to the three incredible staff members employed by the project.”