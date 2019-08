Abi Anderson, Eden Johnston, Eva Godfrey and Alfie McLaughlin recently raised £260 with a lemonade and bake sale for Bo’ness Hospital.

The four friends held the fundraisers during the school holidays in their local area, at Foreshore Way and Birdland Avenue in Bo’ness.

One of the proud mums, Claire Lapsely, said: “For young kids to do this off their own back, I and I’m sure the other parents are super proud of the kids!”