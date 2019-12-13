General Election 2019: Edinburgh West and Linlithgow & Falkirk East results

In the General Election results, the SNP has held onto Linlithgow & Falkirk East, while the Liberal Democrats held onto Edinburgh West.
Martyn Day (SNP) will return to Westminster to represent Linlithgow and Falkirk East, while Christine Jardine of the Liberal Democrats also returns to the UK parliament as an MP.
Full results:
Linlithgow and Falkirk East
Marc Bozza, Brexit Party, 1,257
Martyn Day, Scottish National Party (SNP) 25,551
Charles John Kennedy, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, 14,285
Gillian Audrey Mackay, Scottish Green Party, 1,184
Wendy Margaret Milne, Scottish Labour Party, 10,517
Sally Pattle, Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4,393
Mark Andrew Tunnicliff, Veterans and People’s Party, 588
Turnout: 66.5 per cent.
Edinburgh West
Craig Bolton, Labour, 4,460
Elaine Gunn, Green, 1,027
Graham Hutchison, Conservative, 9,283
Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat, 21,766
Sarah Masson, Scottish National Party, 17,997
Turnout: 74.7 per cent