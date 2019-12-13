General Election 2019: Edinburgh West and Linlithgow & Falkirk East results

In the General Election results, the SNP has held onto Linlithgow & Falkirk East, while the Liberal Democrats held onto Edinburgh West.

Martyn Day (SNP) will return to Westminster to represent Linlithgow and Falkirk East, while Christine Jardine of the Liberal Democrats also returns to the UK parliament as an MP.

Full results:

Linlithgow and Falkirk East

Marc Bozza, Brexit Party, 1,257

Martyn Day, Scottish National Party (SNP) 25,551

Charles John Kennedy, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, 14,285

Gillian Audrey Mackay, Scottish Green Party, 1,184

Wendy Margaret Milne, Scottish Labour Party, 10,517

Sally Pattle, Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4,393

Mark Andrew Tunnicliff, Veterans and People’s Party, 588

Turnout: 66.5 per cent.

Edinburgh West

Craig Bolton, Labour, 4,460

Elaine Gunn, Green, 1,027

Graham Hutchison, Conservative, 9,283

Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat, 21,766

Sarah Masson, Scottish National Party, 17,997

Turnout: 74.7 per cent