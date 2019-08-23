Get in gear for Linlithgow’s first active travel festival

Make your way to the Old Library at The Vennel for Linlithgow’s first active travel festival – celebrating all things walking, cycling and more.

Organised by Transition Linlithgow, the festival on Saturday, August 31 is supported by Paths for All and The Climate Challenge Fund. Running between 10am and 3pm, you can take part in a range of fun, free activities, suitable for all ages.

Wendy Graham, Active Travel project officer for Transition Linlithgow, said: “From a pedal powered scalextric set, where kids and grown-ups can challenge each other; to using pedal power to whip up a delicious smoothie on the smoothie bike. There is plenty to enjoy. Those over the age of 14 can have a free go on an electric bike, to experience the fun and ease of power assisted cycling.

“Between 10am and 2:30pm bring along your bike and let First Step’s Dr Bike safety check your bike for free for you, and carry out minor repairs. If you’re keen to learn how to do it yourself, come along at either 11:15am or 1:45pm where a mechanic from First Step will be demonstrating how to carry out minor bike repairs.

“Linlithgow & Linlithgow Bridge Community Council (LLBCC) will also be holding a public consultation at 11am where you can come along and share your views on access to Linlithgow railway station, and any improvements you would like to see being made.

“It’s not just about bikes – if walking is more your thing, then come and take part in a free guided Nordic Walk. Walking with poles in this way works out your whole body – not just your legs. Kay, the walk leader, will provide you with the poles and all the guidance you need before heading out on a guided walk along a section of Linlithgow Loch at 10.30am and 12pm.

“As well as the activities on offer, a variety of organisations will have stalls on the day, offering advice and support on walking, cycling and using public transport.

“These include Paths for All, Home Energy Scotland, Spokes, EasyGo Bikes, First Bus, Lothian Buses, Ageing Well at Xcite, and Cycling UK.

“There will also be lots of fun activities for kids to take part in, and free face painting.

“When you’re done, you can put your feet up in our pop-up café, where Transition Linlithgow will be serving tea, coffee, soft drink and cake.”

For more details call 01506 844182 or email contact@transitionlinlithgow.org.uk