Glowing report for Linlithgow care home

Staff at the HC-One Linlithgow care home on St Ninians Road are celebrating having received a glowing report from the Care Inspectorate.

The team at Linlithgow were delighted to receive an impressive Care Inspectorate report, which rated the home as ‘Very Good’ in both areas inspected. Those areas were ‘how well do we support people’s wellbeing?’ And ‘how well is care and support planned?’

The Care Inspectorate inspectors were full of praise for the team at St Ninians Road, highlighting the kind ways in which they provide care and support for residents at the home.

Roger Milligan, manager at the Linlithgow HC-one care home, was delighted with this latest report from the Care Inspectorate.

He said: “This rating is great news for the whole community in Linlithgow. It’s amazing to see our team’s hard work being recognised.”

HC-One area director, Heather Leighton said: “Well done Linlithgow. Congratulations to the whole team for achieving such an impressive report.

“Linlithgow’s achievements reflect HC-One’s commitment to being the care provider of choice across its family of homes for individuals looking for the kindest care and support.

“Linlithgow, which offers long term support for older members of the community that require nursing care and nursing memory care for those living with dementia, also boasts an average user rating of 9.8/10 on the sector’s leading comparison website, carehome.co.uk.”