Good causes benefit from Linlithgow Tesco shoppers’ votes

The results are in after Tesco customers cast their votes this summer to help community projects in central Scotland bag up to £25,000.

The supermarket is marking its centenary year with two special Bags of Help funding rounds, with a £100,000 funding pot in central Scotland. The first of these special rounds concentrated on groups delivering health and wellbeing benefits.

Shoppers in Linlithgow voted for good causes in this region with Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity coming out on top and awarded £25,000. In second place, Blood Bikes Scotland Emergency Voluntary Services received £15,000. While in third place, British Red Cross was awarded £10,000.

Roslyn Neely, CEO of Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Tesco for this incredible donation which will support us to deliver our arts programme for children, young people and their families in hospital.

“This generous funding enables us to provide fun, creativity and distraction by delivering a wide variety of daily arts activities on the wards.

“Through these workshops, children are encouraged to use their imagination, explore and create, which in turn helps their recovery and transforms their hospital experience.”

Blood Bikes Scotland offer a free service which transports small urgent items such as blood donations, baby milk for premature babies and medication to the elderly between hospitals and patients. They will use the funding to further help GPs, district nurses, care homes and community hospitals.

John Baxter, chairman of Blood Bikes Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have been selected in the extra special Tesco grant scheme. As a local charity that is 100 per cent voluntary and self-funded, every penny received will go directly into helping us provide our service to the NHS.

“The recognition and support by Tesco employees and its customers has been overwhelming and we thank each and every one of them.”#

Lesley Clark, Emergency Response Operations Manager at British Red Cross in Scotland, said: “I would like to thank the public and Tesco for their kindness and compassion in allocating this donation to the British Red Cross. Prevention is an important part of keeping people safe and the British Red Cross plays a role in supporting our communities to be more resilient.

“The funds will be put to good use in central Scotland where we will have a focus on community engagement and protection of life. Your donation will truly make a difference and were are most thankful for your generosity.”

Keith Jackson, Tesco’s Bags of Help Manager, added: “Congratulations to the recipients of our first Centenary Grant voting round. They are all worthy winners and we hope these awards help them continue their important work in our communities.

“In 2019, we are celebrating a century of delivering great value for our customers. And what better way to celebrate this occasion than by using our flagship community grant scheme, Bags of Help to support even more groups and organisations who are helping to make a difference across Scotland.”