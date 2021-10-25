Green light for new motorway junction near Winchburgh

The M9 interchange will provide access to the new Winchburgh developments.

The development has already delivered over 650 new homes, shops and business space, extensive parks and recreation space and a canal-side marina. Three new state-of-the art schools are also well advanced in a large school campus next to extensive parkland.

The new junction will unlock the final delivery of the Winchburgh masterplan which, when complete, will see at least 3,800 new homes, improved transport links, and a minimum of 40-acres of employment land created.

Construction on the M9 is expected to begin in February 2022 with the junction due to open at the end of 2022. The junction will be formed by constructing four new slip roads centred around the existing underpass below the motorway. Served by a fully upgraded core road, it will connect the town centre with the southern roundabout at the new M9 junction.

John Hamilton, chief executive, Winchburgh Developments Ltd commented: “The new junction has been a core element of the Winchburgh masterplan since its inception. Historically, transport connectivity has been heavily constrained by a motorway network that completely bypassed the village.

"This development will be transformational in improving journey times to and from Edinburgh and the Lothians for residents, businesses and visitors.”

As part of the planning conditions, no more than 1,000 residential units could be occupied in Winchburgh until the new M9 junction was complete. Now that the junction has been given the go-ahead, the final phases of the masterplan can progress.

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “With the new M9 junction, the properties built in Winchburgh will be extremely well connected across the central belt. The demand we have already seen for new homes in Winchburgh is only expected to rise now that the junction has been approved.”