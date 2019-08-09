Guild congratulated on its half century

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP)has congratulated the Linlithgow Arts Guild on 50 years of success.

Fiona attended the Guild’s Garden Party last Saturday at Rivaldsgreen House, marking the start of the group’s 50th season.

She said: “Over the years, the Linlithgow Arts Guild have programmed fantastic performers, including concert pianists, theatre, opera and Spanish flamenco dancers, and always with the highest calibre of talent.

“I would like to pass on my congratulations to the Guild on their 50th anniversary year and thank them for their passion and bringing artistic talent from around Europe to Linlithgow.”