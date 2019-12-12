Haggis for the homeless given out by Linlithgow church team

A team from St Michael’s Church in Linlithgow had help from a local company in delivering St Andrew’s Day meals to homeless people in Edinburgh.

After being surprised at the price of enough haggis to go with neeps and tatties for up to 75 homeless, the volunteers were very grateful when Campbells Prime Meat at Whitecross offered to donate all the haggis.

The project to give homeless people in the capital a meal to celebrate St Andrew’s Day and provide a bed for the night was co-ordinated by the Bethany Christian Trust.

Marshall Green, St Michaels co-ordinator for Bethany Night Shelter, said: “As you will recall the temperatures were below zero, so a hot meal and a warm welcome at the Shelter were definitely welcomed.

“We fed about 60 guests –and the members of Bethany’s staff who stay overnight.

“There was enough left over for our catering team to taste too and we all agreed that it was excellent.”

St Andrew’s Day isn’t the only time the team of seven Linlithgow volunteers provides food for homeless people in Edinburgh.

Marshall added: “St Michael’s provides a catering team approximately once a month during the winter but Bethany organise teams to do this every night for 224 days (16800 meals) from autumn to spring.”