Happy retirement from Queensferry Lifeboat to Sir Jack

The Honorary President of Queensferry Lifeboat, Sir Jack Stewart-Clark, has retired after 16 years of dedicated service.

Sir Jack Stewart-Clark (90) of Dundas Castle, attended a short retiral ceremony at the lifeboat station, at which he was presented with a framed certificate and an engraved crystal paperweight by branch chairman David Steel. His wife Lady Lydia was presented with a bouquet of flowers in recognition of her support.

In making the presentation Mr Steel said: “Sir Jack, the first person to have held the position of Honorary President, has served the RNLI with distinction for these 16 years and has been a very enthusiastic participant in many of our fundraising activities.

“Including allowing the use of the facilities at his beautiful home Dundas Castle for events such as ‘Strictly Dundas’, based on the TV show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, and popular garden parties.

“Sir Jack also arranged for the castle and grounds to be made available in 2011 as the venue for the naming ceremony by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh of our current lifeboat the ‘Jamie Cairncross’.

“In addition, Sir Jack has attended many of our regular planning meetings. His contribution over the years cannot be understated and has been very much appreciated.”

In accepting the presentation Sir Jack said that he was very grateful to be recognised but also that he was proud to have been involved with Queensferry Lifeboat, He added that he was only too pleased to have been able to help with the “hugely important” task of raising funds to allow the vital life-saving role of the lifeboat and its volunteer crew to continue so successfully.

Sir Jack wished Queensferry Lifeboat Station and all involved, fundraisers and crew alike, the very best for the future and indicated that he hoped to be able to be of help where possible.

On behalf of crew members, station operations manager David Smart said: “It has been an honour to have had Sir Jack on board and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Pictured with Sir Jack and his wife Lady Lydia are RNLI colleagues (Back row left to right) Jacqui Horsburgh, Craig Maison, Liz Holmes, Kate Ball, David Smart, Jacqui Schofield, John Schofield, Graham Hughes, (Front row) Morag Goulden, Trish Sutton, David Steel, Sir Jack Stewart-Clark, Lady Lydia Stewart-Clark, Tom Robertson MBE and Joyce Smith.