Hard craft helps bushfire victims

A group of crafters from Bo’ness have created 121 items for an Australian animal rescue charity, following the devastating bush fires.

These were created by customers and friends of Fiona Paterson, owner of Fabric & More in Bo’ness. The items included hanging wallaby pouches, knitted and crocheted birds nests, wildlife pouches and kangaroo and wallaby bags for day and night use.

Fiona hosted a day in the shop where a group of customers came along to create items for the Facebook group, ‘UK crafters for Australian animal rescue’, which were sent to the distribution hub in Falkirk.

Fiona said: “We had a day in here to do it, a Sunday.

“We had seen it on Facebook and before we knew it we had a day set-up to do it in here. We had seen various things about the horrific fires and the impact on wildlife.

“We came across this Facebook page looking for items to help the wildlife so we thought we would get involved and open it up to anyone who wanted to help.

“We had a really good day. Most people who came were customers, who knew me but not each other, but we all got on great. We had a real laugh and a blether.

“It was nice craic and nice to help out a great charity. And those who couldn’t make it along dropped stuff in.”

The Facebook group, UK crafters for Australian animal rescue, has more than 20,000 members contributing to the rescue effort. Last weekend it held a UK-wide stock-take, with crafters expected to have created items for thousands of injured animals.