Helping Fairtrade will be a piece of cake for Linlithgow cafes

Linlithgow Fairtrade Partnership is inviting local residents to mark Fairtrade Fortnight 2020 by eating a piece of cake.

The Fairtrade Partnership has teamed up with selected local cafés to produce Fairtrade cakes during Fairtrade Fortnight, which runs from February 24 to March 8.

Six Linlithgow cafés have agreed to bake one or more of their cakes using Fairtrade ingredients, and the Fairtrade Partnership is supporting them by supplying special cake toppers to mark the cakes as Fairtrade.

The cafés joining in the scheme to sell Fairtrade cakes are Burgh Halls Café, Coffee Neuk, The Crannog, Little Cheesecake Café, Lochside Café and Taste.

And to promote the initiative, Linlithgow Fairtrade Partnership has invited a number of local personalities and ‘well-kent faces’ to join in. A photo of a different personality, together with their cake, will be posted on the Linlithgow Fairtrade Partnership Facebook page each day during Fairtrade Fortnight.

Karri Byrne, the member of Linlithgow Fairtrade Partnership who came up with the idea for the Fairtrade cakes, said: “I am delighted so many local cafes have been so willing to make the switch to use Fairtrade ingredients in their cakes during Fairtrade Fortnight. And remember, you can use Fairtrade ingredients in your cooking and baking at home all the year round.

“Even Platform 3 pub is joining in, they’re getting their friends in one of the participating cafés to bake the cakes for them!

“So why not pop in to one of these cafés during Fairtrade Fortnight and look out for one of these special cakes - and get the warm glow of being ethical while adding on the calories!”

The event is organised by the Linlithgow Fairtrade Partnership, which includes representatives of all the local Fairtrade churches, the local Fairtrade schools and West Lothian Council. The partnership was formed in February 2003 to achieve and maintain Fairtrade Town status for Linlithgow. Linlithgow became a Fairtrade Town in 2004. It was the first Fairtrade Town in West Lothian and the fourth in Scotland.