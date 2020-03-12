Hip hip hooray for Bo’ness film festival

The 10th Hippodrome Silent Film Festival kicks off next week at Scotland’s oldest purpose-built cinema, the Hippodrome in Bo’ness.

Affectionately known as ‘HippFest’, the annual festival is run by Falkirk Community Trust. Since its launch in 2011, it has showcased over 220 films, with screenings taking place in over 40 locations from Bologna to Bo’ness.

This year’s programme is packed with hidden film gems from the silent era featuring masked crusaders, real-life martyrs and mysterious femme fatales; live music accompaniment, talks, workshops and tours.

Popular highlights include the festival’s Friday Night Gala screening of the 1920’s film The Mark of Zorro, live narration from actor Paul McGann for the closing film L’Homme du Large (1920), and the Scottish premiere of a live score for City Girl (1930) provided by skiffle and blues band The Dodge Brothers, featuring Mark Kermode and HippFest favourite Neil Brand.

Festival director Alison Strauss said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating our 10th edition, and so grateful to our audiences for joining us on the journey so far.

“Expectations are high but we are confident that this year’s HippFest will be our most successful yet.

“It’s not just the gripping stories – like edge-of-the seat war drama ‘ Dawn’; the long-lost prestige pictures – like ‘The Loves of Mary, Queen of Scots ’; or the restoration premieres – like ‘ Poil de Carotte.

“It’s the activities, experiences, workshops and exhibition that brim out of the Hippodrome, bringing silent film fun into the schools, library, shops and streets around the area.”

The Hippodrome Silent Film Festival is operated by Falkirk Community Trust with key funding and support from Falkirk Council, Screen Scotland, Film Hub Scotland (BFI Film Audience Network) and Visit Falkirk.

See www.hippfest.co.uk for more information.