Hip, hip, hooray for Bo'ness Hippodrome as it makes top 50 cinemas list
The historic Hippodrome in Bo’ness has been named as one of the top cinemas in the whole of the UK.
The Hope Street cinema features in Timeout.com’s list of the best 50 cinemas in the UK, coming in at an impressive number 29.
Timeout.com’s listing stated: “This friendly seaside cinema keeps half an eye on its past.
"The original oak panelling and other original features are still in place, and there’s a popular annual silent film festival, HippFest, to take things back to when the place first opened in the 1910s.
"A £1.8 million renovation in the mid-2000s is the cherry on the cake for a beloved fixture that even has its own fan page on Facebook.”
Adding: “Alongside those golden-age flicks, expect to see the latest indies and mainstream movies.”