Hopetoun House event launches Wondrous charity partnership

Wondrous Woods has announced a new partnership for the 2021 edition, with inspirational cancer support organisation Maggie’s.

Maggie’s is celebrating 25 years of providing expert support to people with cancer and their friends and family, and Wondrous Woods is inviting centre visitors at Maggie’s to the lighting extravaganza to help raise vital funds.

The lighting trail, which runs from October 21 to November 14, will illuminate Hopetoun House and light up a magical woodland journey through its grounds. This year visitors will help to pay tribute to Maggie’s vital work with the chance to donate to the charity.

To celebrate the organisation's 25th anniversary, on November 4 a Maggie’s logo will appear illuminated against the House.

Wondrous Woods is also offering discounted tickets to 250 Maggie’s newsletter readers and running a social media competition to win family tickets for the event.

Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group says: “Maggie’s do a truly amazing job providing support centres and information for people who are coping with a terrible change in their lives.

"And the fantastic thing is that their services are absolutely free. But they constantly need funding to provide these and we’re hoping that people who come along to Wondrous Woods will not only have a wonderful experience but also take the opportunity to combine that with supporting this inspirational charity.

“We are thrilled to be associated with Maggie’s and hope to do them proud in their silver anniversary year.”

Visitors who opt to support Maggie’s will be able to choose from different levels of donation when they purchase tickets for the trail.

Maggie’s Andrew Anderson, at Maggie’s Edinburgh, said: “We are honoured that Wondrous Woods has chosen to support Maggie’s this year.

"Maggie’s has been there for people with cancer and their families during the most difficult of times. Maggie’s Edinburgh was the first centre to open in 1996 and this year we are celebrating 25 years of expertise.

“We rely almost entirely on voluntary donations to support people living with cancer, as well as family and friends, so we are so grateful for your support.”

Designed and produced by the team at 21CC Group, this year’s celebratory trail includes several sound and special effects installations and showcases a host of new and exciting festival-themed features including Kaleidoscope, Rubik’s Cube, Loo Lane and UV Madness.