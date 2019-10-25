Hotshot Bo’ness pupils brew-up cafe

Bo’ness-based Tapside Coffee Machine Rentals has partnered with Bo’ness Academy to help 20 fifth and sixth year pupils launch their own ‘Hotshots Cafe’ at the school.

Tapside delivered a six week barista training programme for the fifth and sixth year pupils as part of the school’s Wider Achievement Opportunity (WAO) programme.

08-10-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. Bo'ness Academy. Pupils opening their new coffee house cafe - Hot Shots - for the community after receiving barista training from Jack Marshall of Tapside in Bo'ness. Pictured: Jack Marshall, Tapside; Lauren Kinnaird, barista; Amber Lee, barista; Catriona Reid, Head Teacher and Annie-Mae Brown, barista.

In addition to the training, Tapside also supplied a top of the range discounted coffee machine for the café.

The training included everything from learning about the coffee industry and where it all began to understanding each part of the machine and the art of making different types of great tasting coffee, including an expresso and latte, using Tapside’s very own Esprè coffee beans, which Jack donated to the school.

Tapside founder Jack Marshall (82) said: “We were absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to work with the pupils at Bo’ness Academy to give them barista training and show them everything they need to know about the coffee industry and how to make the perfect cup of coffee. These new skills will definitely stand out in their CVs and help with future job hunting.

“We have invited the pupils to our headquarters to get an even deeper insight into how the business works and really look forward to continuing to work with them.

“To be involved with these youngsters is a joy and a pleasure for me and our staff at Tapside Coffee. If it then provides a future pool of ready-made coffee making baristas it will also be good for the district’s hospitality industry and the added quality we hope they will provide.”

The café, located in the schools ‘Community Café’, which welcomes in people experiencing isolation in the community every Wednesday, will be open at various times throughout the week, including each morning before classes begin and will continue to be run by the pupils who will manage all orders and overall servicing of the coffee machine.

Catriona Reid, headteacher at Bo’ness Academy, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled at the success of our Barista WAO. Our programme is designed to equip our young people with a wide range of skills to support their journey beyond school.

“Whilst pupils often have the academic qualifications to pursue their chosen pathway, employers are often telling us it is the softer skills that they lack.

“Jack has always been hugely supportive of the school and I can’t thank him and his team enough for helping us move this initiative forward.

“As a school we are extremely keen to develop partnerships and contribute to our local community.

“It’s early days for Hotshots but I’m confident it will go from strength to strength under the watchful eye of Jack.”