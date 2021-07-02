Housebuilder provides kits and players for Kirkliston and South Queensferry youth football team

Kirkliston and South Queensferry Football Club's 2010 age group. Back row L-R - Louis Fairweather, Callan Kirk, Alfie Drake, Callum Clark. Front row L-R - Louis Squire, Eoin Moodie, Ben McCauley, Haydon King.

CALA Homes (East) has become the main sponsor for the Kirkliston and South Queensferry (KSQ) Football Club’s age group, which now boasts 50 players and can field multiple teams. It is transitioning from playing “Soccer 7s” in the Edinburgh region to 9-a-side then 11-a-side.

Iain Mackay, a volunteer coach with KSQ, which was founded in 1991, said: “It’s fitting that CALA has emerged as our new shirt sponsor, as the creation of its last development at Dalmeny saw a big boost to our player numbers.

“We’re delighted to have this backing. It’s been a difficult year for all clubs, but we’re back out playing and training and have a lot to look forward to. We hope this will be the start of a flourishing and long-term relationship with CALA.”

“We were also delighted CALA was happy to support KSQ’s choice to support a charity as displayed on our sleeves. The charity chosen was the Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity.”

The tie-up follows news of CALA’s new development near the Queensferry Crossing being approved and the developer is keen to underline a commitment to the wider community ahead of work starting on site around autumn.

Alasdair Hughes, land manager with CALA Homes (East), said: “KSQ is a model local football club in terms of how it has grown and its important role of promoting sport in the community.

“We’re delighted to sponsor its 2010s team – as we know that families who live in our homes and those who will move into CALA’s future developments in South Queensferry over the coming years will benefit from having KSQ nearby.”

Around one in 25 of the wider club’s players go on to play “pro-youth”, often for Hearts and Hibs, making KSQ one of South Scotland’s most important feeder teams developing young players.