Hundreds fewer people claiming unemployment benefits in Falkirk and West Lothian council areas

Stock photo PA.

Office for National Statistics data shows 4,310 people in West Lothian were claiming out-of-work benefits as of October 14, down from 4,680 in September. It means 3.7 per cent of the area’s working-age population sought support in October – down from four per cent the previous month.

And it was also 1,950 fewer than the number of claimants recorded in October last year.

The data also shows 4,260 people in the Falkirk Council area were claiming out-of-work benefits as of October 14, down from 4,440 in September.