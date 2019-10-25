Improved transport access at Edinburgh Airport

More than £20 million is being invested to improve transport access as part of ongoing development works at Edinburgh Airport.

The first phase of the project will deliver a new East Terminus next summer (May 2020) which will house the airport’s licensed taxi operation (black cabs and private hire vehicles) for both pick-up and drop-off, making it easier for passengers to get a taxi.

An artist's impression of the new East Terminus, part of the �20m redevelopment at Edinburgh Airport.

The current rank will move from the ground floor of the multi-storey car park and to the east side of the airport, adjacent to the tram stop.

Taxis will be able to access the new facility by using the road over the old runway, in a bid by the airport to reduce congestion on Eastfield Road at peak times.

The East Terminus will provide covered walkways for passengers and a new passenger bridge.

It will also feature a new waiting area for people with reduced mobility, as well as a self-service kiosk for booking private taxis

The second phase of the project will deliver a new access road to further ease congestion on Eastfield Road and will see the entire drop-off facility move to the new East Terminus facility.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport is delighted with the planned new facilities and is looking forward to seeing the changes make it easier for passengers to get to and from Scotland’s busiest airport.

He said: “As an airport, we provide quick and easy travel to destinations all over the world.

“That trip starts and ends here, so making it easier for people to get to and from the airport is important to us.

“As well as making it easier for licensed taxis to drop off and pick up passengers, this multi-million pound project will also see the construction of a new access road, helping to ease the congestion we currently see on Eastfield Road at peak times.

“By investing in our infrastructure, we’ll be able to deliver better access for public transport and increase those travel options for passengers, directly improving their journey.”