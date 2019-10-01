INEOS employees get on their bikes for charity

Employees from across the INEOS network of offices and manufacturing sites ‘saddled up’ for charity and have raised £104,000 for local good causes.

By combining cycling for pleasure and daily commutes, teams of employees from across the world, including those in the UK were challenged to match kilometre for kilometre the distance ridden by the professional cyclists during each of the stages of the Tour de France race.

In total, 1325 employees covered a combined distance of 625,387km - the equivalent of cycling more than 15 times around the planet. And in recognising their tremendous effort, INEOS has donated £2,000 to the local charity of choice for each of the 52 teams that completed the company-inspired challenge.

At its manufacturing site in Grangemouth, five teams of employees from INEOS Chemicals, INEOS FPS and Petroineos took on the challenge and their efforts will see £10,000 distributed to the following charities: Strathcarron Hospice, Kersiebank Community Project, Linlithgow Community Development Trust, SAMH and Child Bereavement UK.

Terry Banham, HR Director for INEOS at Grangemouth and member of one of the teams said: “This has been a fantastic effort across all three INEOS businesses based at Grangemouth. The combined effort of our employees to commit to cycling the stage distance every day during the Tour de France competition will see a significant donation to local charities.

“Not only have we raised this huge amount for charity and good causes, but for some participants the Tour de France Challenge has encouraged them to take up cycling for the first time in many years.”