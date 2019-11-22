Jack’s sunflower wins first prize for second year

West Lothian’s top gardeners have been honoured for their exceptional work to improve our environment.

Laraine Lambie from Deans in Livingston, picked up the top prize for Best Overall Garden at the annual West Lothian Gardens Competition prize giving recently at Linlithgow Burgh Halls.

Jack's sister Lucy Blyth proudly points to her brother's achievements in the sunflower growing challenge.

Laraine’s fantastic large garden is laid out on different levels with raised beds, and was recently featured in long-running BBC TV show, The Beechgrove Garden. Her garden has a special focus on wildlife with a wildflower bed and a large bug hotel.

Executive councillor for the environment Tom Conn said: “I’d like to congratulate all the winners of this year’s Gardens Competition for all their efforts to create and maintain superb gardens in West Lothian.

“We know the time and effort made by gardeners across West Lothian to keep their areas blossoming, and it’s great to recognise their achievements.

Dave du Feu from Linlithgow, scored two bronze awards, one for veg and overall garden, while The Best Sunflower award was won by Jack Blyth (7) from Winchburgh, for the second year running, with his huge 11ft 3in flower grown from seeds from last year’s winner.

A new Schools Gardens Competition was introduced this year with Cedarbank School in Livingston winning both the best edible and wildlife categories.

The Gardens Competition aims to recognise those who make the extra effort and has been running for 35 years.