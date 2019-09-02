Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Bo’ness with Scottish Labour Party Leader Richard Leonard last Thursday evening.

First he chatted to people in the car park behind the Royal Mail Bo’ness Delivery office. He then moved on to Bo’ness Library meeting room to talk with Linlithgow and East Falkirk Labour Party members.

29-08-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Bo'ness.

Despite everything unfolding at Westminster and the prorogation of parliament, Mr Corbyn continued his planned three day visit to Scotland.

Earlier in the day the main opposition leader had visited Woodmill High School in Dunfermline to see the damage caused by a large fire early last week.