Jewish festival to light up Linlithgow

The Scottish Council of Jewish Communities will be returning to Linlithgow to host an early Hanukkah.

The celebration, which is also known as the ‘Jewish Festival of Lights’, will be held at the Low Port Centre on Sunday, December 15, 2pm-4.30pm.

There will be a range of activities and entertainment including craft activities, traditional dancing, dreidel games, a kosher buffet, the story of Hanukkah and candle-lighting that would typically mark the start of Hanukkah, although it does not officially begin until later in the month.

Local artist Abi Pirani, who specialises in paper-cutting, will lead craft activities suitable for participants of all ages throughout the afternoon. Israeli dancer Jo Freeman will present and teach traditional dancing. The event provides an opportunity for the local community to come together in celebration, Jewish or not.

A kosher buffet will be available, featuring customary Hanukkah foods such as doughnuts and potato latkes, and many more delicious treats for guests to enjoy.

The event is free, but donations are welcomed to cover costs, with suggested amounts of £10 (£5 concessions). The event is supported by Netherlee and Clarkston Charitable Trust. Booking is encouraged to help with catering numbers. You can book online to reserve your free ticket by visiting: www.trybooking.co.uk/NLK. You can also contact Joanne for further information and assistance with booking on 077245 49817 or email events@scojec.org.