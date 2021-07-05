Jobs boost at Bo'ness factory

Bakkavor produces meals, salads, pizza and bread, and desserts for the UK’s major supermarkets, and employs around 17,000 people in the UK.

Donna-Maria Lee, chief people office at Bakkavor said: “We have a wide range of jobs available at a large number of our well-established sites.

"It’s important we continue to invest in the communities where we do business and we hope our employment drive will help many families to rebuild their lives after more than a year of lockdown.”