Join in with today’s debate

Join Transition Linlithgow for a presentation supporting The Climate Reality Project’s 24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action, a global conversation about the climate crisis and its solutions in communities around the world.

For one full day, former Vice-President Gore and members of Climate Reality’s network of more than 20,000 Climate Reality Leaders from 154 countries, will share the presentation first made famous by the Academy Award-winning documentary, An Inconvenient Truth, in their own communities across the globe.

Over 1,000 Climate Reality Leaders will present across the globe in community centres, places of worship, homes, schools, businesses, and even on social media, Climate Reality Leaders will put truth into action and bring the hopeful message about today’s climate solutions directly to their friends, family, and neighbours.

Those who attend the presentations will have the option to have a tree planted on their behalf through a collaboration between The Climate Reality Project and One Tree Planted.

The event will take place in the Star & Garter , Friday, November 22, 7.30pm to 9.30pm.