Join the fight against breast cancer ... now!

Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton added a dash of pink to his outfit in support of Breast Cancer Now’s Wear it Pink fundraiser, which takes places on Friday, October 18.

Since launching in 2002, wear it pink has raised more than £33 million to date and had an enormous impact on the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

Mr Cole-Hamilton is calling for residents of his Edinburgh Western constituency to join him, by signing up for wear it pink and helping to fund world-class breast cancer research and life changing support for those affected by the disease.

Breast Cancer Now supporter Alison Tait, who has been affected by breast cancer, joined Mr Cole-Hamilton at the Scottish Parliament.

He said: “Being diagnosed with secondary breast cancer turns people’s world upside down.

“Every year in Scotland, around 4700 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and over 1000 women die of the disease.

“One of these women is a constituent of mine, Alison Tait, a single parent who is living with incurable secondary breast cancer.

“In May 2018, I helped Breast Cancer Now to launch the Perjeta Now campaign in Scotland.

“It successfully made this extraordinary drug routinely available to women in Scotland living with incurable secondary breast cancer - giving them nearly 16 months of extra life compared to other treatments. This medicine extends lives.

Alison added: “Breast Cancer Now does incredible work that makes a real difference for people like me who are living with this disease.

“The money raised by this wonderful event on October 18 can be life-changing, allowing for vital research and support for those living with the disease.

“I encourage everyone to wear it pink this October in solidarity for those affected and to support this important cause.”

To support Breast Cancer Now visit www.wearitpink.org/signup.