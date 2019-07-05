Key amenity at Blackness Castle will be revamped

Toilets at Blackness Castle are to be revamped as the amenity grows in popularity thanks to its multiple appearances as a popular film and television location

Temporary toilet facilities will be at the site for visitors to use until the project is finished, which should be in eight weeks.

Historic Environment Scotland said: “There are planned alteration and improvement works to our toilets at Blackness Castle.

“These works involve a refresh and upgrade of existing toilet facilities with a high finish to improve the visitor experience.”

The toilets are in the barrack block of the 15th century fortress, which has recently seen visitor numbers swell after the castle doubled as Fort William in the television programme ‘Outlander’.

The castle was also featured in ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ and ‘Outlaw King’ plus the film of ‘Hamlet’ which starred Mel Gibson.